iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch Connect Pro car mount with Alexa is MFi-certified at low of $36

Amazon is offering the latest iOttie Easy One Touch Connect Pro for $35.99 shipped. Normally $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This smartphone mount is more than your average suction phone holder. It features a new dash and windshield mounting system as well as a single-handed clamping setup. The latest version of the Easy One Touch Connect Pro is finally MFi-certified which allows it to work with iOS devices better than the original model. The dual microphones also offer better noise cancelling and you can use the built-in Alexa to ask for directions, make a call, check the weather, and more. Plus, the LED indicators allow you to see when Alexa is listening. Keep reading for more.

However, if you don’t need Alexa support, then consider picking up the ZeeHoo 10W/7.5W Wireless Car Charging Phone Mount that’s available at Amazon for $25 once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it’s not MFi-certified and there’s no built-in voice assistant. However, most smartphones support always listening for their built-in voice prompts and the built-in wireless charging ensures your device always stays powered.

Don’t forget that Belkin’s MagSafe Car Mount Pro is currently on sale for a 2022 low of $32. That’s a discount of 20% from its normal going rate at Amazon and makes now a great time to pick it up. Compatible with iPhone 12 or 13 out of the box, this MagSafe mount doesn’t rely on clamping for holding your smartphone, and instead uses magnets for easy mounting and unmounting.

iOttie Easy One Touch Connect Pro 2nd Gen features:

You’ll love heading out for a drive with an Easy One Touch Pro Connect by your side. The smartphone car mount is brilliantly engineered with Alexa built-in. That means you will be able to access thousands of Alexa skills from the road, whether you need driving directions, to make a call, check the weather or simply want to stream the latest audio book or top 10 tunes. And, of course, you can do all of this with your hands remaining on the wheel and your eyes on the road. The mount also features our patented Easy One Touch mechanism, which automatically secures your phone once the trigger button is engaged.

