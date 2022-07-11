Android app deals of the day: Prune, Reminder Pro, Braveland Wizard, more

Today’s Android app deals are now up for the taking below and are sitting alongside all of the now live Prime Day 2022 price drops. Some highlights there include the all-time low available on Google Pixel 6/Pro, the official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen, and the latest Google Nest Hub, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Prune, Reminder Pro, Braveland Wizard, Touch Block Pro, SUI File Explorer PRO, Dungeon Maker, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today's best Android app deals:

As we approach Prime Day proper this evening, huge price drops have already gone live on Google Pixel 6/Pro with new all-time lows from $499. That offer is joining notable discounts on Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen and the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen, both of which are sitting alongside the rest of the now available smart home deals. Just be sure to dive into the wide ranging Android smartphone case sale at Amazon, this deal on Samsung’s latest 1TB rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD, and everything in our smartphone accessories deal hub.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Prune:

With a swipe of a finger, grow and shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding the dangers of a hostile world. Bring life to a forgotten landscape, and uncover a story hidden deep beneath the soil. Originally based on an experimental tree generation script, Joel McDonald carefully crafted Prune to perfection over the course of a year. Kyle Preston joined in to add his unique musical signature and sound effects.

