Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C/18W USB-A Car Charger $11, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
30% off From $10

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W USB-C/18W QuickCharge USB-A Car Charger for $10.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Designed to power just about any mobile device in the car, this charger packs 20W of USB-C PD power as well as 18W over QuickCharge USB-A. With both of these outputs available, it doesn’t matter if you have legacy devices or the latest generation, it’ll charge regardless. On top of that, with 20W of USB-C power available, you’ll be able to fast charge any of Apple’s latest iPhones with a USB-C to Lightning cable, and it also has the ability to top off the latest iPads as well as Android smartphones.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

20W PD Fast Charging: UGREEN USB C car charger supports the fast charging of your devices. With a power of up to 20W at the PD connection, you can achieve the desired quick-charging effect for your PD-enabled devices. It can fully charge your cell phone device by 60% in 35 minutes 

Dual-Ports Fast Charging: Equipped with a 20W Power Delivery USB C Charger and 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge, the UGREEN car charger adapter can charge two devices simultaneously. Built-in smart chips automatically assign power to each port when two devices are charged to prevent your devices from being damaged when charging with the massive power input 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: TESSAN 7-outlet/4-USB Surge Pro...
HP’s Pavilion desktop with i5 and RTX 3060 is per...
Marshall’s metal-grille Stockwell II Portable Spe...
adidas cuts extra 30% off sale items during its Flash S...
Samsung’s latest 1TB rubberized T7 Shield Portabl...
9to5Toys Daily: July 11, 2022 – M1 iPad Pro $699, Pix...
Wyze Lock adds voice control to any deadbolt with ease ...
COSORI’s smart voice control air fry oven hits ne...
Load more...
Show More Comments