Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C/18W USB-A Car Charger $11, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W USB-C/18W QuickCharge USB-A Car Charger for $10.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Designed to power just about any mobile device in the car, this charger packs 20W of USB-C PD power as well as 18W over QuickCharge USB-A. With both of these outputs available, it doesn’t matter if you have legacy devices or the latest generation, it’ll charge regardless. On top of that, with 20W of USB-C power available, you’ll be able to fast charge any of Apple’s latest iPhones with a USB-C to Lightning cable, and it also has the ability to top off the latest iPads as well as Android smartphones.

20W PD Fast Charging: UGREEN USB C car charger supports the fast charging of your devices. With a power of up to 20W at the PD connection, you can achieve the desired quick-charging effect for your PD-enabled devices. It can fully charge your cell phone device by 60% in 35 minutes Dual-Ports Fast Charging: Equipped with a 20W Power Delivery USB C Charger and 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge, the UGREEN car charger adapter can charge two devices simultaneously. Built-in smart chips automatically assign power to each port when two devices are charged to prevent your devices from being damaged when charging with the massive power input

