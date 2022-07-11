Xbox Series S consoles now $50 off ahead of Prime Day at $250, Series X also in-stock

Adorama is giving gamers another shot at one of the best prices we have tracked on Xbox Series S ahead of Prime Day. The current-generation all-digital console still fetches $300 everywhere, much like the Best Buy listing, but you can now land one for $249.99 shipped. That’s a solid $50 off, among the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and an affordable way to jump into current-generation Xbox gaming (or score an extra one for the lake house/guest room). It ships with everything you would expect including the matching wireless Xbox gamepad, the HDMI cable, 512GB of built-in storage, and more. Additional details below.

If you’re not going to jump on the flagship Xbox Series X that is now in-stock directly from Microsoft, Series S delivers a ton of value considering it is now literally half the price with today’s lead deal.

Alongside the incoming Prime Day 2022 deals, we are also still tracking some solid price drops on 8Bitdo’s motion-activated backlit Xbox media remotes and you’ll find even more of the latest from the world of Xbox below:

Xbox Series S features:

Go all-digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately or included when you choose Xbox All Access), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Minecraft Dungeons.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!