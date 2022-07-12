All-time low Marshall Prime Day deals up to $130 off: Earbuds, headphones, speakers from $100

For today and tomorrow only, Amazon is now serving up the official Marshall Prime Day deals. Alongside some rare offers on its wireless earbuds, the brand’s Bluetooth speakers are also seeing solid price drops for the Amazon summer shopping fiesta. While its latest model Marshall Willen and Emberton II speakers we just recently reviewed are still up at full price, much like the generation III speaker lineup, there are some notable deals to be had on its current-generation headphones (including a new Amazon all-time low on the most affordable of the bunch) and up to $130 off various speaker models. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for a closer look at the official Marshall Prime Day deals.

Marshall Prime Day deals:

Be sure to scope out all fo the Prime Day price drops we are now tracking on Apple’s sought-after AirPods models from $90 shipped at new 2022 lows. Not to mention the new Sony XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds that are now sitting at some of the best prices we have ever tracked. The rest of this year’s best Prime Day deals are waiting for you right here.

Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear features:

PAIR AND PLAY: Marshall signature sound without any extra clutter – just grab your music and go

BLUETOOTH 5.2: Minor III is truly wireless, giving you the absolute freedom of listening without wires, while delivering the same powerful audio

25 HOURS OF WIRELESS PLAYTIME: The earbuds hold 5 hours and the portable charging case carries four additional charges so you can slip the earbuds into the case for some extra power when needed

POWERFUL CUSTOM-TUNED DRIVERS: 12 mm drivers, custom-tuned to deliver enhanced bass, smooth mids and clear highs

