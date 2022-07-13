Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Up to $1,500 off 2022 Samsung, Sony, LG, and more from $175

This is the place to find all of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals. Alongside deep price drops across just about every product category, including massive price drops on Amazon’s Fire TV streaming gear from $13, Prime Day 4K TV deals are now in full swing. Delivering up to $1,500 in savings on 2022 models from Samsung, LG, Sony, and others, if you’re in the market to upgrade your home entertainment center display, score a new screen for the kitchen or guest room, or just to land the perfect gaming option, all of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals are waiting for you down below.

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals

The best Prime Day 4K TV deals are now starting to roll in from just about all of the major brands. While you might see some of the early offers we spotted over the last couple weeks below still live, some of those models have now dropped in price again for the main event alongside new all-time lows on 2022 models from Samsung, including solid price drops on its latest model The Frame displays, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of this year’s best Prime Day smart TV offers and be sure to check back over the next couple days as more models go live.

Samsung 2022 4K/8K Prime Day Smart TV deals:

Samsung 2022 The Frame deals:

Sony 2021/22 model 4K TVs:

Best Prime Day 4K LG TV deals:

Amazon Prime Day TV deals:

Amazon 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $750 (Reg. $1,100)

Toshiba Fire TV deals:

Toshiba 43-inch C350 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $230 (Reg. $330)

(Reg. $330) Toshiba 50-inch C350 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $290 (Reg. $430)

(Reg. $430) Toshiba 65-inch C350 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $430 (Reg. $600)

Insignia/Hisense/TCL Prime Day 4K TV deals:

This year’s best Prime Day 4K TV deals are joined by huge price drops on Amazon’s smart Echo displays as well as a host of its Fire TV streaming gear. Just be sure to stay locked to our 2022 Prime Day deal hub for of this year’s biggest and best highlights.

Samsung Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Mini LED TV features:

QUANTUM MATRIX WITH MINI LEDs: Brilliant details shine even in daylight; Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, it takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast

QUANTUM HDR 32X: Every detail bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance; With HDR 32X and its wide range of vivid shades of color, you’ll discover all the nuances in the latest movies and shows made for High Dynamic Range

NEO QUANTUM PROCESSOR WITH 4K UPSCALING**: See all you enjoy upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution; The Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses AI based deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it to full 4K

What are the best Prime Day TV deals? This year’s best Prime Day TV deals are featuring plenty of the latest models from LG, Samsung, Sony, and others. The Frame models are a real standout but we are also tracking some of the best OLED prices of the year for Prime Day 2022 alongside mini-LED options, and more. What are the most affordable Prime Day TV deals this year? Amazon brand models alongside Best Buy’s in-house TVs and other Fire TV models are delivering some serious value this year with 4K options starting at $175 and guest room or kitchen-worthy models from $150. What are the 5 best Prime Day TV deals? Well, the best Prime Day TV deals are really just the models and sizes that suit your needs and space the best. Some standouts would have to be the Samsung 2022 The Frame models as well as the brand’s latest mini-LED models. But when it comes to the 5 best Prime Day TV deals, the previous generation LG OLED models that are now up to $1,000 off would have to slide into least two of the top spots, if not three.

