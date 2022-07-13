Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controllers water your lawn with Siri from $144.50 (Reg. $230+)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the HomeKit-enabled 8-zone Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller for $144.48 shipped. Down from $230, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 37% off while beating the previous discount by $36. The 16-zone model is also on sale, and sitting at another Amazon low of $182.74 from its usual $280 price tag. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your system. Not only will you be able to call up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected.

If HomeKit control isn’t a must, going with the Wyze Smart Controller at $64 is a more affordable solution for plugging in your existing sprinkler system into your smart home. It’ll work with the companion smartphone app to intelligently water your lawn while taking weather data and the like into account.

As far as other upgrades to your HomeKit setup go, Eve’s popular stable of smart home accessories are also seeing early Prime Day discounts. With prices starting at $32, you’ll be able to save on everything from light strips to air quality monitors, HomeKit cameras, and more at up to 40% off.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!