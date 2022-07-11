Save on popular Eve HomeKit accessories for Prime Day starting at $32 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Eve smart home accessories for Prime Day headlined by the all-new Eve Room Air Quality Monitor with Thread at $59.97 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $15 under our previous mention, a total of 40% off, and a new all-time low. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info and then check out all of the other Eve Prime Day deals from $32 below.

Amazon is now also carrying those Prime Day savings over to the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera for $119.96 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $150, this is now 20% off and at the best price of the year by beating our previous mention by $19. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon is continuing the Eve savings over to another lineup of HomeKit-enabled accessories to outfit your setup. While none of the other models are equipped with Thread support quite like the all-new Room sensor, the following markdowns will all integrate with Siri much the same without the need of a secondary hub. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupons to lock-in the savings!

Other notable Eve Prime Day discounts:

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

