Kingston’s 2,000MB/s waterproof metal portable SSDs with rubber sleeves hit new lows from $70

Amazon is now offering the 500GB Kingston XS2000 Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $95 or more this year, it has been dropping in price over the last few months and is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked. You’ll also find the 1TB model still sitting at the Prime Day price of $107.99 shipped, which is also the lowest price it has ever been offered for, not to mention the larger 2TB model at the all-time low of $199.99. As we have mentioned in the past, the Kingston XS2000 delivers a ton of value for your money in the portable SSD space, outclassing most of the bigger brand name options both in terms of price and speed at up to 2,000MB/s – most comparable options max out at 1,050MB/s. It also delivers a metal chassis and includes a nice protective rubber sleeve with your purchase. Additional details below.

A notable option out there for less is the Crucial X6 line. There really aren’t very many brands that can keep up with the Kingston models above in terms of build, speed, and price, but you can score a Crucial X6 from $60 right now. They certainly aren’t nearly as fast, but they will get the job done for even less.

But if it’s value over speed you’re after, something like the giant 14TB WD hard drive we spotted this morning is worth a look. This one deliver USB-A connectivity to a desktop near you at about $15 per TB – a fraction of the price of the SSD models above on a TB by TB basis. You can get a closer look at this now $212.50 external HDD in today’s deal coverage right here.

Kingston XS2000 Portable USB-C SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 2TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

