Bellroy unveils new 3M Thinsulate cooler bag collection to keep the drinks cold this summer

Bellroy – maker of all things EDC from carriers and cable organizers to wallets, phone cases, and more – has just unveiled its new cooler bags. The brand has quickly become one of our favorite mid-tier options out there for its high-quality and functional designs that don’t break the bank – I use one of its cable organizer cases everyday. Today we are taking a look at its latest releases with the new Cooler Caddy and Cooler Tote bags. Head below for a closer look.

New cooler bags from Bellroy

First up, we are taking a look at the new Bellroy Cooler Caddy. This insulated bag is designed to keep “your lunch or drinks cold on the go, then squishes down when it’s empty, for easy packing.”

It features a 6-liter interior that’s large enough for a sizable lunch or six cans whether you’re heading out to work for the day, to a BYO wine restaurant, or off to the beach with some friends. With Bellroy’s usual leather-free construction in place here alongside a foldable and compressible design, it is made of a “seam-sealed” waterproof interior with a 3M Thinsulate Insulation made of recycled materials. You’ll also find a soft webbing grab handle with slide hook closure that allows the new cooler bag to attach to your standard issue backpack (or whatever else you might be carrying) with an integrated bottle opener as well.

The new Bellory Cooler bag caddy is available now for $59 in charcoal, copper, or TrueBlue directly from Bellroy and via its official Amazon storefront.

Plus a new tote-style option

Next up is the brand’s new Cooler Tote. This one delivers much of the same feature set as the cooler bag above but with a more traditional tote-style form-factor. It also delivers even more carry space boasting a 16-liter interior, padded bumpers on the base, and a flat bottom so it can stand upright. Here’s more details from Bellroy on the Cooler Tote:

The long shoulder straps make shoulder carry a breeze, and the wide mouth opening lets you find that camembert without rummaging. Forget rigid boxes. This tote saves space by compressing around your contents, and can be folded or rolled up when it’s empty. Reinforced padding at the bottom protects bottles from drops and shocks, and prevents thermal bridging from hot surfaces.

The Bellroy Cooler Tote is available with the same three color choices as the model above at $75 shipped directly from the official site, joining the rest of its tote-style options from $39.

