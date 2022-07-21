Eve’s Thread-enabled HomeKit Weather Station hits all-time low of $61 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Weather HomeKit Weather Station with Thread for $61.07 shipped. Marking one of the first discounts since launching back in January, today’s offer is down from the usual $80 price tag. On top of beating our previous mention by $9, this discount is also a new all-time low. Supplementing your Siri setup with hyperlocal readings, Eve Weather can track temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. It sports the brand’s signature aluminum design with e-ink display and an outdoor-ready build thanks to IPX4 water-resistance. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also Thread support to round out the package. Our recent HomeKit Weekly feature takes a better look at the experience, as well. Head below for more.

On the other hand, the Aqara Indoor Air Quality Monitor is a great alternative that will save you even more cash. This one integrates into the greater Aqara Zigbee ecosystem and brings various stats into your smart home like temperature, humidity, and TVOC. It’ll only set you back $37 at Amazon and sports an LCD display just like the more premium Eve offering above.

If you’re more partial to bringing some more eye-catching lighting into your setup, Nanoleaf’s stable of smart home accessories are still on sale following Prime Day. Delivering the best prices of the year on its modular Shapes and Lines starter kits at $170 each, there are also some more affordable standalone lights and the like from $14.

Eve Weather Station with Thread features:

Track outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure over time and see the weather trend at a glance – on your iPhone or directly on the display. Ask Siri for the temperature and humidity level right on your doorstep. Elegantly crafted from anodized aluminum with IPX4 water resistance and completely wireless with a replaceable battery. HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway.

