Android app deals of the day: Mortal Crusade, Peppa Pig, Almost Gone, SkySafari 6, more

Monday afternoon’s best deals on Android apps are now ready to go down below. Just make sure to dive into our deals on HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook and this Amazon low now live on Samsung’s WearOS-powered Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic while you’re at it. The app deals are headlined by titles like Mortal Crusade, Peppa Pig: Sports Day, The Almost Gone, Animus games, SkySafari 6 Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by even lower pricing on the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alongside HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook at a new all-time low. On the wearable side of things, Samsung’s WearOS-powered Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now even lower than Prime Day and joining a solid price drop on Amazfit’s GTS 2 GPS smartwatch. Just be sure to check out the new all-time low on Sony’s latest 85-inch 120Hz X90K AirPlay 2 Google TV and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Mortal Crusade:

Feel like a real young knight with “Mortal Crusade”! Go on a hike, enjoy beautiful locations and role-playing, overcome difficulties, fight in battles, beware of dangers and go through difficult trials. Enjoy all the elements of this fantastic pixel RPG Platformer! Our action simulator will delight you with a unique RPG game plot and exciting challenges. Here you can test your strength as a young knight, try your luck, overcome obstacles and dangers like a real warrior, and complete your mission!

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

