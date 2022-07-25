Android app deals of the day: Mortal Crusade, Peppa Pig, Almost Gone, SkySafari 6, more

Monday afternoon’s best deals on Android apps are now ready to go down below. Just make sure to dive into our deals on HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook and this Amazon low now live on Samsung’s WearOS-powered Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic while you’re at it. The app deals are headlined by titles like Mortal Crusade, Peppa Pig: Sports Day, The Almost Gone, Animus games, SkySafari 6 Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Peppa Pig: Sports Day FREE (Reg. $4)
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game FREE (Reg. $2)
- Recce – Planning & Orienting FREE (Reg. $1)
- Caya Icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Word Search Champion PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- The Almost Gone $1 (Reg. $4)
- Mortal Crusade $1 (Reg. $4)
- Animus: Revenant $7.50 (Reg. $13)
- Animus – Stand Alone $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- Animus – Harbinger Unpacked $3 (Reg. $5)
- Science For Kids $1 (Reg. $6)
- SkySafari 6 Pro $15 (Reg. $20)
- EvoWallet MoneyTracker Premium $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $1.50 (Reg. $5)
Today's Android hardware deals are headlined by even lower pricing on the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alongside HP's latest 14-inch Chromebook at a new all-time low. On the wearable side of things, Samsung's WearOS-powered Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now even lower than Prime Day and joining a solid price drop on Amazfit's GTS 2 GPS smartwatch.
More Android app deals still live:
- Puzzle Words PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Rogue Hearts FREE (Reg. $1)
- Gallery Pro Pay Once Lifetime FREE (Reg. $1)
- Hero’s 2nd Memory FREE (Reg. $1)
- Worms 3 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Worms 2: Armageddon $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Sheltered $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- The Escapists 2 $1 (Reg. $7)
- Penarium $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Speedometer GPS Pro $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Millimeter Pro $1 (Reg. $5)
- Unusual Wallpapers $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Mortal Crusade:
Feel like a real young knight with “Mortal Crusade”! Go on a hike, enjoy beautiful locations and role-playing, overcome difficulties, fight in battles, beware of dangers and go through difficult trials. Enjoy all the elements of this fantastic pixel RPG Platformer! Our action simulator will delight you with a unique RPG game plot and exciting challenges. Here you can test your strength as a young knight, try your luck, overcome obstacles and dangers like a real warrior, and complete your mission!
