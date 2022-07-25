Samsung’s WearOS-powered Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm sees new low of $218

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth in Black for $218 shipped. Normally going for $300, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating the Prime Day price by $58. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is part of the brand’s latest iteration of wearable devices alongside the Watch 4 bringing refreshed designs and new fitness-tracking abilities. Powered by WearOS, you’ll be able to track your sleep and even check blood oxygen levels with ECG monitoring to boot. Various Google services will be directly available on the watch with notifications from your phone being pushed to the device to stay updated while on the go. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about Samsung’s latest smartwatch and head below for more.

It is always important to invest in protection for your new smartwatch and you can with the Diruite Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic 42mm Tempered Glass Screen Protector 4-pack for $8. Here you’ll get small tempered glass screen protectors that fit over the entire touchscreen face of the watch so it will be protected from bumps and scrapes. At just 0.25mm thick, you will hardly notice the protector with the installation process simply being to clean off the screen with the included wet wipe and dust pad, then applying the protector to the screen. You’ll have three extra with this kit so if your current one becomes damaged, you’ll have more ready to go.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead check out the Amazfit GTS 2 GPS Smartwatch for $130, the second-lowest price of 2022 so far. It features 7-day battery life on a single charge plus 90 built-in sports modes for automatically tracking your exercises and activities throughout the day. There is also 24-hour heart rate monitoring alongside blood-oxygen saturation measurements.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes your fitness goals further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!