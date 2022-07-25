Smartphone Accessories: 30W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger $10.50 (30% off), more

Syncwire Products (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/A Compact Car Charger for $10.49 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $15 for this car charger and our last mention was over a month ago at $11, with today’s discount marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to deliver plenty of power to your ride with an ultra-compact design, this charger won’t stick out of your DC port too far into the cabin, which means that cords will be harder to bend or break from being bumped. It has both a USB-C and QuickCharge USB-A port, each of which are capable of outputting up to 30W independently. However, should both be used at the same time, it will drop back to 12W each, so do keep that in mind.

The USB C car charger design is compact, One-handed operation can be easily plug and unplug because of the double pull ring design The car phone charger is combined with a zinc alloy metal body & smart chip, which features scratch-resistant, exquisite texture, and long-lasting life. Besides, the gold-plated circuit suppresses heat generation during charging and protects the device from over-current, overheating, and overcharging. The small car charger can plug into the standard auto socket (cigarette lighter) of all vehicle models with DC 12-24V input. It fits flush with the face of the console when pushed in and is designed with a foldable handle for pulling it out easily. The soft blue LED light is useful for finding USB sockets and driving safely in the dark.

