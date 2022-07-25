DJI’s Action 2 camera kits deliver 4K/120FPS summer recording from $279 (Save 30%)

DJI is now discounting both of its latest Action 2 kits starting at $279 shipped for the Power Combo offering. Matched at Amazon as well as Adorama. Normally fetching $399, this package typically would fetch you 30% more with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just once before over a month ago. Also on sale is the Dual-Screen Combo, which now sells for $359. This is down from the usual $519 price tag in order to deliver the second-best price to date at 30% off as well.

As DJI’s latest action camera in either case, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. These bundles then include an extended battery module to give the internal power a boost or a second screen for checking footage out in the field. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

If you’re looking to get the most out of the new DJI Action 2, spending some of your savings on the companion Remote Control Extension Rod certainly seems worth it. This accessory delivers a versatile upgrade to your kit that takes the form of a tripod, extension rod, and more with an included remote for controlling the DJI action camera remotely. Our hands-on review explores how it supplements the experience, if you’re hoping to decide whether it’s a worthwhile addition or not.

Just in time for summer as well, we’re currently tracking a notable discount on another popular action camera. The GoPro HERO10 Black is a favorite around these parts of 9to5, and now you can score it at the best price of the year for taking on all of those adventures through the end of the season. Dropping to $350, the $150 in savings here just make the 5.3K/60FPS recording, rugged design, and 2.27-inch touchscreen display even more compelling.

DJI Action 2 features:

DJI Action 2 isn’t just ultra-versatile, it’s also our most powerful action camera yet. The innovative magnetic design lets you effortlessly swap out accessories as you capture life on the go. From parkour to park walks, break the mold with DJI Action 2. Record stunningly smooth footage with rich details that stands out from the rest. DJI Action 2 reaches never-before-seen heights with its capability to shoot 4K/120fps.

