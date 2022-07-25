Save 22% on Wyze’s Smart Scale S with Apple/Google Health integration at $21

The official Wyze Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Scale S for $20.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $27, this 22% discount is the lowest we’ve seen since late May, is the third lowest price overall, and is within $2 of the all-time low. This scale delivers 12 body composition metrics including weight, body fat, BMI, visceral fat, bone mass, muscle weight, and more. All the data the scale measures can be synced to the Wyze app on your phone and then sent to Apple Health, Google Health, or even Fitbit to track your progress. The scale can track data for up to eight individuals with it automatically recognizing who it is based on the past metrics. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

If you’re looking for a regular, non-smart weight scale, look no further than the Etekcity Digital Body Weight Scale for $18 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you get a simple scale powered by two AAA batteries with step-on technology for instant readings. The backlit LCD means you’ll be able to read your weight in any lighting condition with this display indicating errors and low battery as well. Switching between pounds and kilograms is as simple as pressing the units button on the backside of the scale. The durable tempered glass top side can handle up to 400 pounds with anti-skid padding on the feet to prevent the scale from sliding on your tile bathroom floors.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub to check out the other deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Amazfit GTS 2 GPS Smartwatch at its second-best 2022 price of $130. It features auto workout tracking and 7-day battery life with an HD AMOLED display showing you information to boot.

Wyze Smart Scale S features:

WHOLE BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS – 12 essential body composition metrics measure your weight, body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, and body water percentage with high accuracy. Accurately measure key statistics to monitor your health.

BABY/PET MODE – Weigh your baby, pet, luggage, or your kid’s absurdly heavy backpack with smart baby/pet mode. You can easily measure and follow your baby’s weight without caculation.

SMART USER-RECOGNITION & UNLIMITED SHARING – Wyze Scale S automatically recognizes and syncs data for up to 8 users and can take one-off measurements for an unlimited number of guests. Wyze Scale S is meant for sharing, as it allows you to set up your family in the Wyze app or share it with an unlimited number of friends. It also allows you to share data and trends with unlimited people to keep motivated.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!