Razer’s LE Captain America Xbox/PC controller and charger hit a new all-time low at $144

After seeing a notable deal on the brand’s magnetic Xbox controller charger this morning, Amazon is now offering the Razer Limited Edition Captain America Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller Bundle down at $143.99 shipped. Regularly $180 since it launched back in May, this is $36 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This bundle includes a Razer-made Xbox wireless controller alongside a magnetic charging cradle. The gamepad features textured grips on the Razer analog impulse triggers, bumpers, and back case, as well as compatibility with Xbox One, SeriesX|S, and PC systems alongside the Marvel-inspired design. More details in our launch coverage and down below.

If the special edition Razer design doesn’t appeal to you (you’ll also find some Star Wars models), just scoop up a first-party Microsoft wireless gamepad instead for $49 at Amazon. Or, go for the RGB PowerA wired model with thousands of color options officially licensed for Xbox at under $40.

Here’s everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in case you missed as well as all of today’s best console game deals. Just be sure to scope out our coverage of the latest RiotPWR Xbox cloud gaming controller that brings Microsoft’s on-demand game service to your Lightning-equipped handset with all-in one portable gamepad design.

Razer Limited Edition Captain America controller features:

Inpsired by the new Captain America: A suit and shield aren’t what defines a hero—their character does. But if you’re ready to take the mantle, then become a symbol of good with the limited-edition, officially licensed Marvel Xbox controller and charging stand.

Wireless and Universal: Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button—a fast, stable connection that also works for PC or Mac gaming (Requires Xbox Wireless Adapter sold separately).

