Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $38, Among Us Crewmate $13.50, more

Reg. $60 $38

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day alongside solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. This morning’s offers are headlined by Super Mario Odyssey down at $37.99 shipped via the official Best Buy eBay store. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $41.99 in digital form via Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find and a notable time to finally land a copy. Anytime these first-party Switch games, especially Mario, drop below $40 it is notable. The latest 3D Mushroom Kingdom platformer featuring the titular Nintendo hero takes players to a series of never-before-seen worlds including New Donk City, not to mention introducing gamers to Mario’s new friend, Cappy. Once again, you must “save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

