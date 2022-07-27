Razer’s 130W 4-port GaN USB-C/A charger sees first discount at $143 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Razer 130W GaN USB-C 4-port Charger for $143.20 shipped. Down 20% from its launch price of $179, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to power up to four devices at once, there are two USB-C and two USB-A ports available here. The USB-C can dish out up to 100W from a single port, and when multiple things are plugged in the charger automatically balances depending on device requirements. This is enough juice to charge even a 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro and everything else below it, making it a solid choice for your on-the-go power setup. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Consider instead picking up the Baseus GaN3 4-port USB-C/A charger that’s available at $61 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It can output a maximum 100W and is a great way to charge without spending nearly $150 on today’s lead deal. You could technically purchase two of the Baseus chargers and still have money leftover, with double the output and ports available.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found the UGREEN AceCube 30W GaN USB-C Charger on sale for $16 at Amazon. It’s $10 off its normal going rate of $26 and delivers plenty of power to fast charge your iPhone, iPad, and even run your MacBook Air from.

Razer 130W GaN USB-C Charger features:

Small and Mighty: Small enough to fit in your pocket, powerful enough to charge your large devices, and up to 48% smaller than other USB-C charger

Charge Up-To 4 Devices: Charge up to 4 devices at once including Razer laptops, peripherals, smartphones, USB-C and M1 powered MacBook’s and more

Faster Charging: Packed with 2x USB-C and 2x USB-A ports for a maximum of 130W combined power output to rapidly charge your devices

Mobility In Mind: Ready for your mobility and travel ready with global adapter power plugs

Safer Power Delivery: Keep your devices safe from over current, voltage, heat or short circuiting

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!