Android app deals of the day: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Majesty, Table Top Racing, and more

This afternoon’s Android hardware deals are now up for the taking and headlined by some new RPGs, fantasy and space sims, Wi-Fi trackers, and more. Just be sure to scope out the all-time lows we are tracking on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy S21 5G handset while you’re at it. Then dive into today’s app deal collection featuring titles like Doom & Destiny Worlds, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, Table Top Racing, Tempest, Galaxy Genome, and more. Everything is neatly organized for you below in today’s edition of the best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ at a new Amazon low with $144 in savings. From there, you’ll wan to pop over to our coverage of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G that is now seeing a particularly deep price drop for today only. Just make sure to scope out this deal on Hisense’s 55-inch U7G 4K 120Hz Android TV with HDMI 2.1 as well as the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds before you jump into today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Doom & Destiny Worlds:

Stranded and naked on a shore of an unknown planet, four friends wake up afflicted by the most common video game disease: amnesia. Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming. Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands. Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!