Score a year of PlayStation Plus Essential at $40 with free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

After getting our first look at the August FREE game library and updates to the streaming catalogue this week, CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for $39.99 with free digital delivery (US accounts only). Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since Sony overhauled the service and combined it with PlayStation Now’s on-demand streaming library. This PS Plus subscription will transition in the new base tier PlayStation Plus Essential membership – Sony says “the PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now voucher you redeem will be converted to a length of time on your current PlayStation Plus membership plan equivalent to the monetary value of the voucher you are redeeming.” You can check out the conversion chart on this page for additional details. Head below for more.

You’re essentially scoring a notable price drop on what is now the new PlayStation Plus Essential tier with today’s lead deal. It includes all of the same things the legacy membership came with, including digital game deals, online multiplayer, and access to the monthly free games we detailed earlier this week. It will not, however, give you direct access to the streaming library of the more pricey details, but you can throw some extra cash down to upgrade to those at a discount.

Here is more of the latest news and updates coming out in the world of PlayStation:

More on PlayStation Plus:

Get PlayStation games to download every month. Get hand-picked PlayStation games each month to download and play as long as you’re a member.

Take on your friends with online multiplayer. Team up with your friends and play your favourite online multiplayer games.

Enjoy exclusive discounts on PlayStation Store. Save more with a range of exclusive PlayStation Plus offers on PlayStation Store.

Get 100GB cloud storage. Unlock 100GB cloud storage exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.

New Games every month with Instant Game Collection.

