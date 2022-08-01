Pad & Quill’s leather desk sets see rare bundle deals up to $130 off: Mouse pads, trays, more

We have seen our fair share of deals on its handmade leather bags, iPad covers, and iPhone cases, but today we are tracking some far more rare deals on Pad & Quill Leather Desk Sets. The brand has now restocked its leather office line, including the Desk Pad, Leather Mouse Pad, and Organizer Tray, but you can also knock 25% off automatically at checkout by adding any three to your order with free shipping on everything over $35. Having said that, you can also apply the promotion code you’ll find below to get the price down even lower than that. Hit the jump for additional details.

Pad & Quill Leather Desk Set deals

Even finding these items in-stock is rare these days, but the bulk of Pad & Quill’s leather desk accouterments are now back and, even better, discounted. As we mentioned above, add any three items from this page to your cart and watch the total automatically get knocked down 25% at checkout. Just make sure you apply code PQ15 while you’re at it to bring the prices down even lower.

For example, you could add the Large Leather Desk Pad, the Large Leather Desk Organizer Tray, and the Leather Mouse Pad to your cart for $296.17, down from the regular $358.90. However, once you apply the code above, the total will drop again to $228.79 shipped. That’s more than $130 or 36% off the going rate, the best price we have tracked all year, and a notable chance to outfit your workspace with some handcrafted leather.

You’ll find all of the eligible items waiting on this page, including some even more affordable selections to hit the three item threshold – you can use the far less expensive AirTag cases to get deals on the more pricey desk gear. Again, just remember to use the code above at checkout no matter what you might decide on here. Just about everything in the sale ships with 25-year leather warranties and 30-day moneyback guarantees.

On the more high-tech side of desktop gear, hit up our coverage of UGREEN’s new 200W GaN II charging station. It will power your entire Apple kit setup with the first discount outside of the launch deal now live via Amazon at $170 shipped. It packs six ports for refueling your gear with GaN II technology, four USB-C slots, legacy USB action, and more. Everything you need to know is right here.

Pad & Quill Large Leather Desk Pad features:

Your workspace should be a happy place. After all, you spend a lot of your time there and accomplish some pretty important things. Elevate your desk space from just ok to something that is really you. Our Leather Desk Pad adds an element of sophistication and a touch of class, as well as superior functionality. Full-grain American leather, suede backing, and copper rivets provide not only an organic backdrop to a technological space, but it also makes for a tactile experience that is arresting to the senses. The leather and copper rivets will age with time, they will tell your story and become as unique as you are. The tech that sits on it may come and go with upgrades, but our Leather Desk Blotter only looks better with age, making this and heirloom quality product.

