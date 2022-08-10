This RC car has 4-wheel drive and goes 25 MPH at 20% off, now $72 on Amazon

RuYing (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DEERC 9000E 1:14 Scale 4WD Remote Control Offroad Car for $71.99 shipped with the code TEHOHD77 at checkout. Down 20% from its normal $90 going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to bring a ton of fun to your yard or cul-de-sac, this electric RC car will bring a great time to the entire family. All four wheels spin here and the included battery can propel this RC car up to 25 MPH. Given there are two batteries in the package, you’ll be able to drive for around 40 total minutes before it’s time to recharge them both, which is plenty of time to have fun outside with this RC car. Plus, there’s 4-wheel independent suspension to help it handle any terrain the car comes across. Keep reading for more.

While today’s lead deal is awesome for big kids (or adults), it might not be the best for younger ones. Instead, this RC car is smaller, two wheel drive, and can still be used for around the same amount of time per charge as the car above. Just know that this more budget-focused car won’t go nearly as fast as 25 MPH and it also doesn’t have independent suspension. However, at $26, it’s hard to deny the value available here to just have a spare car at the house for when younger kids want to drive one around.

Don’t forget that the Little Tikes’ real wood outdoor playset is on sale for an impressive $601 off its normal going rate. That marks the playset down to $899 from the normal $1,500 list price and also strikes a new all-time low at Amazon, and making now a great time to pick up this playset to let your kids enjoy being outside for the rest of summer and into fall.

DEERC Remote Control Car features:

Our 4 wheels drive high-speed RC racing car is made of high quality and durable components, especially the upgraded high strength chassis makes the whole structure more stable and safe, meanwhile, this truck comes with professional steering that can provide 2 kg of torque, which makes driving smoother and more driving feeling. The LED orange light strip running through the whole car body brings the coolest night driving experience. It can emit a long strip of light at night, this design makes it shocking especially at night. And the built-in rear wing design also makes it looks more off-road, It will be a great choice for level monster RC trucks enthusiasts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!