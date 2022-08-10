Pick up two Edison-style smart LED filament bulbs for $15 at Amazon (Save 20%)

LINKIND-US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Edison LED Light Bulbs for $15.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $19, this marks a 20% discount and is also the lowest price that we’ve seen this kit offered for. These lights have a retro all-glass design that are reminiscent of antique filament bulbs. They output a color temperature of 2200K, which is on the yellow/orange end of the spectrum, also making a callback to retro lighting. However, utilizing LED technology and having built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll find these bulbs are more modern than ancient. Plus, you can dim the light from 5% up to 100% so you can set the mood of any room. Keep reading for more.

Ditch the Edison-style as well as the dimmable and smart features to save some cash. Each bulb in this 4-pack comes in at 750-lumens, which is a bit more than the 700-lumens you’ll find in the deal above. But, unlike the Edison bulbs, these are just $2 each, and since you’re buying four, the grand total comes out to just under $7.

Be sure to swing by our smart home guide for all the other ways you can upgrade your setup. One of the best deals there to browse through is the Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit gear roundup that we found earlier today which comes with with Thread compatibility. A notable discount there is the Lightstrip, which is down to $40 and there are even smart bulbs at $15 to check out.

LINKIND Edison Bulb features:

Linkind smart edison bulb adopts the LED filament and WiFi protocol, but never compromise any elegance and beauty in its vintage look. There is no plastic casting obstructing the amber white glow passing through the gold-tinted glass shell.

