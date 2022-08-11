Save on GE’s Countertop Opal Nugget Ice Makers starting from $410 for a limited time

For a limited time, Woot is offering the GE Countertop Opal Ice Nugget Maker with or without a Side Tank starting from $409.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Leading the way is the option without the side tank at the $409.99 price point. This ice maker has a list price of $529 but has more recently sat at $479 from Amazon with this week-long deal beating the low price we’ve seen there. If you don’t have a fridge with a built-in ice maker, this GE option is a great addition to your kitchen as it produces little round ice nuggets that are “chewable, crunchable, [and] cravable.” All you have to do is provide it with water and it can produce a fresh batch of ice in just 20 minutes and up to one pound of ice an hour. If you have a larger household or host people more often, you may want to spring for the option with the water side tank for $465.99. While not the lowest price we’ve tracked, it is better than paying the full $579 price as you would from Amazon. Head below for more.

Inversely, if you live in a small household and don’t mind some manual labor, you could pick up this 3-pack of mini ice cube trays for $12. Across these three trays, you can make up to 180 ice nuggets per cycle with each tray producing 60. You can even stack them in your freezer to conserve space with the ice nuggets able to be popped out by simply twisting the trays. Of course, these trays don’t make on their own and if you travel, you’ll need some way to freeze the water and bring them along with you.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. We’re currently tracking the very first price drop on COSORI’s new Smart 10-Quart Air Fryer Oven at $110. The family-sized design delivers double-rack baking and roasting as well as built-in air fry action alongside 13 other cooking modes.

GE Countertop Opal Ice Nugget Maker features:

Nugget Ice. Pellet ice. Drive-in ice. Whatever you call it, you know it’s “the good ice.” Those soft, yet crunchy nuggets – almost like tiny snowballs that float in your favorite beverage. Now that chewable ice is available from the convenience of your countertop, with the GE Profile Opal.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!