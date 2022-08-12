Save 48% on Segway Ninebot’s KickScooter Air T15 at new all-time low of $400, more from $80

Over the next week, Woot is offering deals on new and refurbished Segway Ninebot and Hover-1 Electric Scooters and Hoverboards starting from $80. Leading the way is the Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 in new condition for $399.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $770 from Amazon, where it is currently sold out but available from a 3rd party Amazon storefront for $450, this 48% price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this scooter. Equipped with a 250W motor, the Air T15 can propel you at up to 12.4 MPH with a 7.5-mile range on a single charge. While this range is not huge, it is plenty for just getting out and enjoying those nice summer and fall evenings. The lightweight folding frame, regenerative braking, and built-in Bluetooth round out this electric kick scooter. Head below for more EV deals.

More Segway and Hover-1 deals:

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 features:

Unlike many other folding kickscooters available in the market, Air T15 folds in half just like a paper. Once folded, Air T15 is only 8.7 inches in height. The folded body size is flat and compact, which can be easily stored whether it’s on the subway or in your car trunk.

We believe in using premium materials and delivering a superior product. The body of the Air T15 is made with aluminum-magnesium alloy to bring a lighter yet stronger and more reliable performance. This also ensures that the body of the vehicle is splash-proof and corrosion-resistant.

The Segway-Ninebot App is available on iOS and Android integration with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to customize LED ambient light colors, view live riding stats dashboard, and more.

