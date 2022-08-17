Official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller down at $60 Prime shipped ahead of Splatoon 3 release

For today only, Woot is now offering the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $70 directly from Nintendo and currently fetching over $69 at Amazon and Walmart, this is matching our previous mention, the second-best price we have tracked in 2022, and the lowest total available right now. With big-time Switch releases, like Splatoon 3 and the upcoming Gen 9 Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, on the slate for this year now’s a great time to upgrade to the Nintendo Pro Controller. It delivers a more traditional gamepad experience with motion controls, HD rumble, as well as your standard set of buttons, thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and more. The built-in amiibo functionality will work nicely with the upcoming Splatoon 3 characters (and others) alongside the included USB-C to USB-A charging cable you’ll find in the package. More details below.

Be sure to check out the the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for something more affordable. This officially licensed solution delivers a similar button layout with the third-party treatment starting in the $40 range at Amazon. You just won’t get the amiibo action here.

Alongside this week’s ongoing Nintendo Switch game sale as well as the titles marked down in today’s roundup, we also have an ongoing deal live on Nintendo’s playable Game & Watch Zelda handheld console. Now on sale for $40, this one comes with built-in copies of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening as well as Game & Watch classics like Vermin and a “playable clock and timer.” Take a closer look right here.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller features:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!