Nintendo Switch game deals: 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart, new lows on Mario Golf, WarioWare, more

Alongside the rest of this weekend’s console price drops, Amazon, GameStop, and others have launched some notable Switch game deals today. Now marked down up to 33%, you’ll find deals on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party, and more as well as new Amazon all-time low pricing on Mario Golf: Super Rush and WarioWare: Get It Together!. While deals on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console continue, this is a notable opportunity to fill out your Switch catalogue with some first-party titles at solid prices. Head below for a closer look at this weekend’s Nintendo Switch game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals:

Outside of today’s Switch game deals above, be sure to dive into the latest details on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well as Splatoon 3 as part of last week’s Nintendo Direct showcase. After laying eyes down on the upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console and Pro controller, we also saw the official HORI accessories go up for sale and listings for this month’s FREE demo go live as well. Be sure to check out the Orion by Up-Switch that converts your Switch into a larger portable gaming system while you’re at it.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars features:

Play three of Mario’s greatest 3D platforming adventures—all in one package! Play three classic games at home or on the go—all in one package on the Nintendo Switch system! Jump into paintings in Super Mario 64, clean up paint-like goop in Super Mario Sunshine, and fly from planet to planet in Super Mario Galaxy. Run, jump, and dive with ease!: Make Mario move using the Nintendo Switch system’s Joy-Con controllers. You can also pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play the Super Mario Galaxy game in Co-Star Mode! Mario’s movements are as smooth as ever with HD resolution for each game, while still retaining the look and feel of the originals.

