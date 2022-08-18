Dell’s new Pro 2K Webcam sports iconic Apple iSight-inspired design

Rikka Altland -
NewsDell

Arriving as a follow up to last year’s more expensive 4K model, Dell is back today with the reveal of a newer webcam that packs all of the same iSight vibes as before. Centered around a 2K sensor, the Dell Pro Webcam comes backed by some software enhancements to round Zoom call upgrade.

Dell Pro 2K Webcam pays homage to Apple’s iSight

Dell’s new Pro 2K Webcam arrives centered around a 2560 x 1440 sensor backed by a F/2.0 lens complete with a built-in microphone array. There’s stand built right into the cylindrical design, which can work on its own, but also has a threaded insert for resting on tripods and other gear.

Though the most exciting aspect of the new webcam, at least for Apple fans, has to be the form-factor. Dell’s new Pro 2K Webcam takes on a pretty unmistakable design if you’re familiar with Apple gear from the early 2000s, delivering something of a modern day version for the company’s iSight webcam. There’s that same barrel design, and while the exterior is a bit more polished for Dell’s model, it’s lovely to see such an elegant build reimagined for modern machines – even if Dell is the creator.

Feature-wise, Dell is also including some of the more novel software-based functionality you’d expect to see in a webcam at this tier, with the sensor being backed by inclusions like Digital Overlap HDR for more true to life colors. You’ll also benefit from noise reduction to help reduce blurry feeds in low-light scenarios, as well as facial detection to help automatically balance the picture quality and keep you in the frame with AI-based auto framing.

The new Dell Pro 2K Webcam also arrives at a more affordable price point than last year’s 4K model, as you’d likely expect. This time around the cards fall at $134.99, providing a lower price point for those don’t need the higher-end video feeds, but still want the software features and eye-catching design. Though there are some downgrades like a lack of USB-C here, as Dell is tapping a USB-A port for its latest.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been mainly using one of the nifty new Opal external webcams that are still in beta, but I can’t help but want to ditch that in favor of Dell’s new offering. A 2K resolution is going to be plenty for many Mac users, especially if all you’re doing is taking video calls in Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or some other service.

Whether Mac users will be willing to shell out $135 remains to be seen, especially when a less premium 2K webcam from brand’s like Anker will only cost you half the price – if not less.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Dell

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 modem lets you ditch rental ...
Review: Roccat Kone XP Air cuts the cord but comes at a...
Save 26% on MOMAX’s Dual 7.5W Charging Station wi...
Nutrichef’s cast iron tortilla press makes taco n...
Get a connected workout in with Schwinn’s IC4 Exe...
This American flag cornhole board set will be a hit at ...
You can win Pepsi’s one-of-a-kind Gametime TV wit...
LG’s 2022 OLED 120Hz 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments