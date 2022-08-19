Save 28% on TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug with Alexa/Assistant support at $18

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $17.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon to save here. Launching for $30 in late 2021, it has more regularly gone for $25 in recent months with this discount dropping it to the third-lowest price we’ve tracked overall. This outdoor dimmer plug connects to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to enable support with Alexa and Assistant alongside allowing control with the Kasa app. The IP64 rating means you won’t have to worry about dust or splashes of water affecting the device. As its name implies, it is specifically designed to be used with lights that support dimming, though there is no reason you can’t use it as a normal on/off plug for other devices. The app will give full control over the plug including scheduling and timers. Head below for more.

If you want more than one outlet for controlling lights and devices, you can pick up the Kasa 2-Socket Outdoor Smart Plug for the same price of $18 after clipping the on-page coupon. When it comes to specific features here, you’re looking at a similar set with the main notable difference being the lack of dimming capability. Otherwise, you still get Alexa and Assistant integration with the Wi-Fi connection with the ability to control each socket individually with each having separate timers and schedules to boot. One unique feature you get with Kasa products is called Away Mode which will randomly turn lights on and off to make it seem as if you’re home to deter would-be intruders.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for more deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. Right now you can pick up the Echo Glow Smart Lamp for the lowest price we’ve tracked this year, outside the Prime Day price, at $20. The rainbow timer gives kids a fun “visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track” alongside access to reading timers and the ability to “start a dance party for a music and light show.”

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug features:

Enjoy your smart home outside with this weather-resistant smart dimmer. Freely adjust the brightness of connected lights outdoors with the Kasa Smart app or use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control.

An outdoor plug needs a strong WiFi signal and the Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug has one of the strongest. With a built-in power amplifier for long range WiFi, the outdoor plug has a reach of up to 300 ft in open areas.

Group your plugs with other Kasa devices to turn them all on or off with one click or choose a custom preset with scenes.

