Amazon’s Echo Glow Smart Lamp delivers voice-controlled lighting for $20 today (33% off)

Joining the rest of its smart home speaker deals, Amazon is now offering its Echo Glow Smart Lamp for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked this year outside of the limited Prime Day offer at $3 less. It can be paired with “any Alexa device” so you and the kids can control its color and brightness with voice commands. The rainbow timer gives kids a fun “visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track” alongside access to reading timers and the ability to “start a dance party for a music and light show.” Head below for more Amazon kids deals and details.

Today’s Echo Glow Smart Lamp offer is part of a larger Amazon kids’ sale delivering solid price drops on its Echo speakers, tablets, readers, and more. We have previously touched on the Fire tablet kids edition deals you can get more details on right here as well as its interesting Amazon Glow interactive touchscreen projector device that is now up to 39% off the going rate.

As for Amazon’s Kindle lineup, alongside some of the kids models that are now marked down, we are also tracking the best deals since Prime Day on the flagship models. That includes both the Oasis and the latest model Paperwhite variant with up to $50 in savings. All of the details, alongside some bundle price drops, are waiting in our previous coverage from earlier this week.

Echo Glow Smart Lamp features:

A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

Kids can create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add color and fun lighting while playing or listening to music.

Unlock the magic of Rainbow Timer – As the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.

Create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add colorful lighting or ask Alexa to start a dance party for a music and light show.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!