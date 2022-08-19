Skytech’s Archangel 3.0 Gaming Desktop with Intel 12th Gen and RTX 3070 falls to low of $1,506

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Archangel 3.0 i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,505.86 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this solid $194 price drop marks the new all-time low price while also being the second overall discount we’ve seen. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 10-core 16-thread Intel Core i5-12600KF processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics to power through any game at 1440p and easily more than 60 FPS. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and the such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $930. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3070 present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Once you pick up your new gaming desktop, you should also look at getting a monitor upgrade. We’re currently tracking a new low price on ASUS’ TUF 34-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor at $435. The 1500R curve of this monitor coupled with the 165Hz refresh rate will help increase your gameplay immersion while also reducing eyestrain. A little too much for you to justify? There are other options we rounded up starting from $180.

Skytech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Desktop features:

Why settle for mediocrity? Leap forward into the Skytech Archangel 3.0 series with the newest architectures. Featuring the latest NVIDIA RTX series graphics cards and is powered by INTEL Core i5 Processor. The Skytech Archangel 3.0 delivers the best price-to-performance value gaming rig in the market.

