ASUS’ TUF 34-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new low at $435, more from $180

ASUS TUF 34-inch Curved Monitor

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 34-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $435.11 shipped. Normally going for $529, this 18% discount, or $94 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor. The 1500R curve of this monitor coupled with the 165Hz refresh rate will help increase your gameplay immersion while also reducing eyestrain. AMD FreeSync Premium support is present as well to eliminate screen tearing and have fluid visuals. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and dual DisplayPort 1.4 inputs so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Head below to check out other monitor deals we’ve found.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to swing over to our PC gaming hub after checking out these monitor deals for more on hardware and peripherals. If you want to build a budget gaming PC, you can pick up this ASUS Phoenix GTX 1650 OC GPU at the 2022 low price of $168. It’ll deliver 1080p gameplay in most titles at or around 60 FPS depending on the settings you choose, and can even push some games at over 100 FPS at lower graphics options.

ASUS TUF 34-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440×1440) 1500R curved gaming monitor with ultra-fast 165Hz (supports 144Hz) refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
  • ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) to eliminate ghosting for sharp gaming visuals at high frame rates
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with professional color gamut delivers contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 400 certification

