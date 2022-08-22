Govee’s all-new Smart Outdoor RGBIC String Light 100-foot Bundle sees first drop to $90

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its all-new Smart Outdoor RGBIC Warm White String Light 100-foot bundle for $89.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $130, this 31% discount, or $40 in savings, marks the first price drop we’ve seen for these new lights. This lighting bundle comes with two 50-foot rolls of string lights that can light up your patio for those fall evening get-togethers with control being enabled by the Wi-Fi connectivity for Alexa and Assistant integration or over Bluetooth with the Govee Home app. The lights themselves are IP65 waterproof rated so they can withstand the elements, though the power adapter hub itself will need to be protected. You can choose from 40 premade lighting presets or make your own within the Govee app using DIY mode. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the 100 feet of lighting that comes above, you can still get these new lights from Govee in a single 50-foot roll for $65 after clipping the on-page coupon. This is the first discount we’ve seen just like the bundle above. These RGBIC lights are the exact same as what you get in the bundle but you only get a single roll. Alexa and Assistant integration mean you can customize the lighting color and scene selection with just your voice as well.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. If you already have normal string lights for your patio but want to smartify them, you could pick up the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $18. As its name implies, it is specifically designed to be used with lights that support dimming, though there is no reason you can’t use it as a normal on/off plug for other devices and the app will give full control over the plug including scheduling and timers.

Govee Smart Outdoor RGBIC Warm White String Light features:

40 Scene Modes: Choose vivid scene modes in Govee Home App to highlight your Halloween or Christmas decor. Use govee outdoor string lights to create a festival atmosphere and beautiful light show.

4 Music Modes: Govee outdoor lights can produce different lighting effects with the changing of music rhythms using the pickup function, creating a vibrant experience to liven up any party or get-together.

Waterproof and Shatterproof: IP65 waterproof smart string lights can avoid water damage from mild splashes. The plastic bulbs will not shatter if accidentally dropped. Note: Adapter is not waterproof.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!