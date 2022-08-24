Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds hit $130 all-time low (Save $70), more Jabra buds from $58

Amazon now offers the Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds for $129.99 shipped in several styles. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. This is $10 under our previous mention with $70 in savings, as well. Having launched earlier in the year, these flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review and then head below.

Other Jabra earbuds on sale at Amazon:

Jabra’s earbuds may be some of the best third-party options for Android smartphones, but those who want an even more tailored experience can score all-time lows on Google’s latest in-house releases. Right now, the very first discount has gone live on Pixel Buds Pro at $175 alongside its more affordable Pixel Buds A-Series counterparts which have dropped to $69.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

