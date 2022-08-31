J.Crew Factory offers 50% off sitewide plus up to 70% off long weekend styles

J.Crew Factory is loaded with deals for Labor Day including 50% off sitewide and 60-70% off long weekend styles. Plus, save an extra 60% off clearance with code WKNDFUN at checkout. J.Crew Reward Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the women’s Button-Neck Cloudspun Fleece Pullover that’s marked down to $35 and originally sold for $90. This pullover is available in several color options and is a perfect layering piece for fall. I love the high neckline as well as the buttons on the shoulder that give it an elevated look. Better yet, you can match with your little one for a coordinating look. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Quilted Walker Vest $64 (Orig. $128)
- Athletic Slim-Fit Jeans $30 (Orig. $90)
- Gingham Flex Casual Shirt $40 (Orig. $80)
- Long-Sleeve Henley in Slub Cotton $30 (Orig. $60)
- Performance Waffle Half-Zip Pullover $49 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sueded Heeled Knee-High Boots $99 (Orig. $198)
- Wool-Blend Schoolboy Blazer $99 (Orig. $198)
- City Coat $139 (Orig. $278)
- 9-inch Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans $35 (Orig. $90)
- Button-Neck Cloudspun Fleece Pullover $35 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
