J.Crew Factory offers 50% off sitewide plus up to 70% off long weekend styles

Ali Smith -
FashionJ.Crew Factory
50% off + 60% off

J.Crew Factory is loaded with deals for Labor Day including 50% off sitewide and 60-70% off long weekend styles. Plus, save an extra 60% off clearance with code WKNDFUN at checkout. J.Crew Reward Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the women’s Button-Neck Cloudspun Fleece Pullover that’s marked down to $35 and originally sold for $90. This pullover is available in several color options and is a perfect layering piece for fall. I love the high neckline as well as the buttons on the shoulder that give it an elevated look. Better yet, you can match with your little one for a coordinating look. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

J.Crew Factory

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Samsung 2022 4K TVs up to $1,000 off: mini-LED, 120Hz m...
August’s best LEGO Ideas include a Parks and Rec ...
HP Pavilion gaming desktop with Ryzen 7 5700G and RX 66...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Game Dev Story, A...
Outfit your Assistant setup with a pair of Google’...
Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Togethe...
Be prepared with a 2-pack of Vont Collapsible LED Lante...
eufy’s recently-released SmartDrop package box fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments