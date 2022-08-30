New model PlayStation 5 consoles have been spotted in the wild

It has been busy couple of weeks in the world of PlayStation with price hikes, the new DualSense Edge controller, PS VR2 details, and now, a new PlayStation 5 model spotted down under. Sony made some minor internal adjustments to its PS5 last year, but a 2022 model has been spotted in the wild just after the company dished up some unfortunate news of global price hikes (other than in the US) to the MSRPs on its flagship consoles. Head below for more details.

New PlayStation 5 model

New reports suggest a new PlayStation 5 model, for both the all-digital and disc edition, have landed in Australia. While it isn’t entirely clear exactly why, both editions are even lighter than the 2021 model – the disc version is now about as light as the original PS5 digital edition. It breaks down as follows.

The new disc-based PlayStation 5 – model CFI-1202A – weighs in at 8.6 pounds, some 7% under the 2021 revision that saw a new heatsink bring the weight down from the original version by 13%. The same goes for the previously 8.6 pound all-digital edition that now comes in at 7.5 pounds.

It doesn’t appear as though anyone has had time to really tear the new PlayStation 5 models down yet to figure out exactly what Sony has done to shed the extra pounds at this point.

Nonetheless, Australian gamers, who will seemingly have a chance to land the new lighter model first, are among those affected by the recent price hike that will see the PS5’s MSRP raise as much as 21% in a number of regions around the world. US gamers won’t have to deal with this, but you can get a full breakdown of the new pricing schemes in our previous coverage.

Elsewhere in the world of PlayStation, Sony introduced the new DualSense Edge (here’s a complete rundown of everything we know so far on the new pro-grade gamepad) just before it confirmed an “early 2023” release window for the next-generation PlayStation VR2 headset and details on its newly created Sony mobile studio division that is set to bring major PlayStation IP to iPhone, iPad, and Android.

If you haven’t already, you might also want to check out the new Backbone One PlayStation controller, the first official iPhone gamepad of its kind.

