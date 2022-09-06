Amazfit’s T-Rex Smart Watch with 20-day battery life returns to low of $80 (Save 43%)

Amazon is currently offering the Amazfit T-Rex Smart Watch for $79.99 shipped. Coming down from $140, this 43% discount, or $60 in savings, marks a return to the all-time Amazon low price we’ve seen. You can choose between the Khaki and Camo Green colorways. Delivering a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, you’ll easily be able to see the time, notifications, fitness stats, and more on your new smartwatch. The battery is said to last for 20 days on a single charge, as well, meaning you can go over two weeks without plugging in. You’ll find a built-in GPS available too, which can help track hiking trips, biking outings, and more. Head below for more.

Keeping your electronics safe is worth the investment; spend some of your savings here to grab a 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $7. They’re made specifically for the T-Rex and fit the display perfectly. As a watch, you’ll likely bang it around while working on projects or just walking around. Using a tempered glass screen protector helps prevent scratches, and can even help avoid cracking the actual display in some circumstances. Plus, with two protectors included, when one gets damaged you can easily swap it out for another.

Ahead of Apple’s big event tomorrow, Woot is offering a new certified refurbished sale on previous-generation Apple Watch models. Our top pick from this sale has to be the Apple Watch Series 6 starting from $230 for the 40mm model. Apple may be just about the reveal the new Series 8 iteration of its wearable, but today’s Apple Watch Series 6 discount provides an even more affordable way to get in on fall fitness tracking.

Amazfit T-Rex Smart Watch features:

MILITARY STANDARD & 1.3” AMOLED DISPLAY — A military standard smartwatch with 12 military certifications, enhancing the robustness and resistance to harsh environments. Boasting a 1.3” AMOLED color screen with an always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

ULTRA-LONG BATTERY LIFE — A deep power optimization gives the Amazfit T-Rex watch a 20-day ultra-long battery life on a single charge. Stays with the user over the long haul, allowing you to wear it without worry and never think about charging.

HIGH-PRECISION GPS — T-Rex smartwatch uses a high-end Sony GPS chip and built-in highly precise dual-satellite positioning system. Signal efficiency has been significantly increased, making satellite search faster and positioning more accurate.

