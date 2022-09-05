Belkin’s 10K power bank delivers ’36 hours’ of smartphone battery life at $37.50 Amazon low

Justin Kahn
Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K + Stand Play Series for $37.30 shipped. Regularly $45, like it currently fetches at Belkin, this is 17% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. It houses a 10,000mAh battery to keep your phone charged when you need it most. According to Belkin, it provides up to 36 hours of additional video playback whether you’re getting some mobile gaming in, streaming, or just need some extra juice while away from an outlet. The retractable display stand keeps you in the game while charging and is joined by a dual port setup with 12W USB-C and USB-A ports. More details below. 

If the gaming specific features and focus isn’t of value to here, check out this ongoing price drop we have on Spigen’s 10,000mAh PocketBoost USB-C power bank. The regularly $35 unit is now selling for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon with the same internal battery and dual port charging action as the featured offer above. 

Then hit up our recent hands-on review of the brand new 20,000mAh mophie power station pro and its fabric-wrapped exterior before dive into our coverage of the new slim MagSafe 5,000mAh power bank from Anker. Just unveiled ahead of the of iPhone 14 launch, alongside handling usual power bank duties it also features MagSafe action to snap directly onto the back of your iPhone as well as an even slimmer design that some of the previous-generation models. Take a closer look for yourself alongside even more details right here

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank features:

  • Provides up to 36 hours of additional video playback hours for gaming and streaming
  • Built-in stand for easy viewing while you charge your smartphone
  • Dual USB-A and USB-C ports allows for simultaneous charging of phone and gaming controller or any other device
  • Protected by 2 -year warranty and Connected Equipment Warranty
  • Connector type: USB Type C

