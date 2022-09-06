New Amazon all-time low hits Belkin’s MFI Lightning 5K power bank at $23.50 (40% off)

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 5K with Lightning

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 5K with Lightning for $23.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 directly from Belkin and elsewhere, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 41% off the going rate. Designed to deliver an extra 5,000mAh of battery power to your smartphone kit, this MFi-certified model recharges with the same Lightning cable you already have alongside featuring a 2.4A 12W USB output. Belkin says it can provide up to an additional 35 hours of battery life to your iPhone and you’ll also find LED battery indicator lighting as well. More details below. 

If you’re not partial to the Lightning connector and brand name above, check out this far more affordable 2-pack of Miady 10000mAh Dual USB Portable Chargers. That’s 4x the battery capacity at $22 or $11 a pop for a quite a popular solution on Amazon. 

Dive into Anker’s new slim MagSafe 5,000mAh power bank that just launched ahead of iPhone 14 , then hit up our hands-on review of the brand new mophie powerstation pro. This 20,000mAh solution delivers some serious power in a premium, well-made package with soft, yet textured fabric wrapped around its exterior. Get a closer look as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series right here

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 5K features: 

  • The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in innovation and technology for over 35 years
  • MFi-certified iPhone power bank that recharges via Lightning connector (2.4A input)
  • Charge your iPhone/iPad/AirPods and the power bank with the same Lightning cable (not included)
  • 5000 mAh power bank provides 35 additional hours of battery life*
  • Quickly charge your Lightning device via 2.4A USB-A port

