JBL’s Flip 5 Portable Speaker now 42% off today only for one of the best prices yet at $75

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Flip 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in red for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $130 and currently on sale for $100 at B&H, Amazon, and elsewhere, this is a particularly notable 42% price drop and the best we can find. This model delivers a mid-tier solution for at-home or portable audio alongside 12 hours of wireless playback on a single charge. On top of the ability to connect multiple units together with JBL’s party boost feature, they can also stand upright or rest horizontally with an IPX7 waterproof rating to safe guard from splashes and the like. Head below for more details.

A solid option for staying in the JBL family of speakers without spending as much is with the JBL Clip 3. Now starting from $40 shipped on Amazon, it features an ultra-portable design with the same, albeit not quite as loud, signature JBL sound as today’s featured offer. The 10 hours of playback and integrated clip are nice touches for a speaker this size as well.

After you have browsed through our review of Sony’s new X-Series rugged speakers that deliver this summer’s best portable sound, you should check out the latest Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. Among our favorite models out there, the new version features a recycled build as well as improved battery life and more. Head over to our launch coverage for a complete breakdown of the new specs and a closer look before you hit up our Bluetooth speaker hub for more.

JBL Flip 5 speaker feeatures:

Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5. Our lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our signature sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of play time for your favorite music. Stand it vertical or horizontal and be bold with your choice color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!