PowerA's Switch Folio Case with pull-away neoprene pouch now 35% off at $16.50

Justin Kahn
PowerA Folio Case for Nintendo Switch

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Folio Case for Nintendo Switch at $16.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a new 2022 low at 35% off the going rate that comes within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Joining yesterday’s Switch accessory sale and PowerA’s new Switch controller charging dock, its folio case delivers a more subdued and minimalist vibe with the brown and gray polyester build adorned with a nicely placed red Switch logo. You’re looking at a zippered closure with enough space for up to seven game cards and a smaller storage area for accessories alongside a detachable inner neoprene Switch pouch. Head below for more details.  

Alongside the aforementioned PowerA, RDS, and HORI Nintendo Switch accessory sale, you’ll find even more where those deals came from on this landing page. Alongside some Hyperkin and Turtle Beach gear, there’s another smattering of Switch and gaming accessories waiting for you marked down from $10, like this Crash Banicoot Switch case

We are now less than 24 hours away from the highly-anticipated release of Splatoon 3. Before we saw the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED reveal yesterday, we got a chance to go hands-on with the impressive new Splatoon 3-themed model, and needless to say we loved very second of it. You can take a closer look at that right here and the new RDS Game Traveller Splatoon 3 Switch cases are worth a look as well.

PowerA Folio Case for Nintendo Switch features:

  • Nintendo Switch folio style polyester shell case with zippered closure and sturdy handle
  • Protective case Officially Licensed for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Removable neoprene system pouch provides game storage for up to 7 game cards and can be worn on your belt
  • Carrying storage case for Nintendo Switch has a zippered storage area to store Small accessories

