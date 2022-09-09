Chefman’s family-sized Toaster Oven Air Fryer is down to $90 for today only (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $170 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this one typically sells for around $130 at Amazon and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked there. You’re looking at a 7-in-1 countertop cooker that “air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms.” Temperatures range from 200 to 450 degrees alongside a family-ready 20-liter capacity that can handle six slices of toast or a 5.5-pound chicken, all without having to wait for the main oven to heat up. It also ships with the dishwater-safe broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray. More details below.

A more affordable solution in the same product category is the Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer. This one currently sells on Amazon for $70 shipped and delivers a similar experience to the model featured above, just with a smaller overall capacity that may or may not be ideal for your needs.

If you prefer to take the brand name route, we are still tracking solid price drops on a range of Instant Pot gear as part of the latest Amazon sale event. With up to $70 in savings, you’ll find deals on Wi-Fi multi-cookers, sous vide machines, coffee makers, dedicated air fryers, and more. The deals start from $78 shipped and you can take a closer look at everything in our previous roundup.

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer:

FRY WITH THE POWER OF AIR: Use the Air Fryer Mode to create healthy and delicious food, with deep fried crispiness. Enjoy your favorite fried food without the calories or smell associated with deep frying. The high-speed fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor.

FOR ALL YOUR COOKING NEEDS: This versatile 7-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms. Temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty.

