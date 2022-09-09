Speck iPhone 14 cases with antimicrobial covers, MagSafe action, and glitter crystals are here

The new Speck iPhone 14 cases are now live. After seeing a broad range of new covers for Apple’s latest handset, including those from Spigen, Nomad, Moment, and many others, another mainstay in our best iPhone 14 cases roundup has arrived. The brand has been dishing up popular solutions for iPhone users for many years now and its latest collection of iPhone sheaths are now available for purchase starting from $25 via the official site. Head below for a rundown of everything on offer.

New Speck iPhone 14 cases

Alongside a new batch of ShieldView Glass screen protectors with what it refers to as a “Goof Proof installation tray,” the new Speck iPhone 14 case lineup is now ready to go. With most models shipping just in-time (or ahead of) for your iPhone 14 pre-order landing, we now have the details on Speck’s latest.

It tells us that its flagship Presidio cases with 13-foot drop protection have returned for iPhone 14 alongside an upgraded version of Speck’s classic colorful case, the CandyShell Pro. It also informs us that these cases feature Microban antimicrobial product protection that can reduce bacteria growth by “up to 99%.”

Without further adieu, let’s take a look at each model, the main features, and the pricing:

Presidio2 Grip – Built for MagSafe $49.95

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

No-slip grips with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology along the perimeter for airbag-like protection.

Presidio2 Pro – Built for MagSafe $49.95

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

A super-protective and pocket-friendly case with a soft-touch finish for a better look, enhanced feel and added scratch resistance.

Presidio Perfect-Clear – Built for MagSafe $49.95

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

The most clear protective case Speck has ever designed. Innovative new materials allow the case to stay clear longer and provide more protection and durability.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Glitter – Built for MagSafe $44.95

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Presidio Perfect-Clear case but with a twist. Featuring fade-resistant glitter crystals embedded into the case, this is one of the most stylish yet durable cases.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Grips – Built for MagSafe $49.95

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

No-slip grips provide ultimate durability, and a clear coating resists discoloration over time.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Impact Geometry – Built for MagSafe $49.95

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Built with visible impact geometry to protect against drops up to 13 feet.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombré – Built for MagSafe $49.95

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

A slim and fashionable clear case with bold, fade-resistant ombré designs made from new materials that keep your case looking perfectly clear for longer.

Presidio Perfect-Mist – Built for MagSafe $49.95

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

New, luxurious soft-touch matte finish with a semi-transparent back available in multiple colors for a more enhanced look and added scratch resistance.

Presidio Edition – Built for MagSafe $49.95

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Features bold and stylish art prints that are embedded onto the case to resist fading and scratching.

CandyShell Pro $24.95

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Features a fused durable, polycarbonate outer shell to an inside layer of protective cushioning to provide two layers of tough protection in a slim and pocket-friendly case.



Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best new accessories and price drops on iPhone 14 gear. And after you have run through the Speck iPhone 14 cases, dive into some of our other favorites below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!