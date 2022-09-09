Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock sports a uniquely invisible design at $151 (Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $151 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to nearly 25% in savings while marking the first discount we’ve seen since back on Prime Day. This is one of the best prices of the year otherwise and comes within $12 of that all-time low set only once before. Standing out from all of the other models on the market, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight.

Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though its still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

The only real downside to the invisible design is that you won’t find an external keypad built in for punching in pin codes and the like. Level thought of this and has since released a new accessory that looks to supplement the experience. The fittingly-named Level Keypad sports a wireless form-factor that can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys and is on sale for one of the first times at $75.05. Then over in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac, you’ll find a more complete rundown of the features.

Another notable way to expand your Siri setup with something that’s a bit less flashy than your typical smart lighting would be scoring one of ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostats. Right now, two different models are on sale for some of the best prices of the year, helping you regulate those upcoming fall temperatures starting at $142.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

