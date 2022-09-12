Lutron introduces the Diva smart dimmer with HomeKit support, no neutral required

Today, Lutron is expanding its Caséta lineup of connected light switches with the Diva smart dimmer, which brings a classic style into the 21st century. The existing non-smart Diva paddle switch has been around for years, bringing a distinctive design aesthetic to any space. Now, Lutron’s Caséta lineup is expanding to offer the same switch in a smart variant, which “wires virtually the same” as the current non-smart model. What all comes with this new smart switch? Let’s take a closer look.

Lutron expands its smart dimmer lineup with a classic

The Diva is a classic dimmer switch that you’ve likely seen without knowing it. The rocker-style design is generally found in nicer installations and has a premium look to it. I’ve long been a fan of the rocker-style switch as well, as it’s simple to hit up when entering a room and hit down when leaving.

Lutron is expanding its Caséta lineup with the launch of the Diva smart dimmer switch today. Essentially, it’s the same Diva dimmer switch that we’ve had for over 30 years, but with built-in connectivity so you can control it from anywhere.

The Lutron Caséta Diva smart dimmer switch doesn’t have built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, though. You’ll need to connect it to Lutron’s $80 smart hub for it to function. However, making that connection means you’ll net full HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa support among other smart home integrations, making it quite versatile all around. Plus, the smart hub uses its own network that’s “ultra-fast and reliable,” so homes with poor Wi-Fi coverage don’t need to worry.

The nice thing here, though, is no neutral wire is required. So should your home not be wired with a neutral, then this switch will still install and work just the same.

Lutron’s Caséta Diva smart dimmer switch will be available starting today for a price of $69.95, though the listing page is not quite live yet.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad that Lutron is expanding its Caséta lineup. While I don’t own any Caséta products yet, with more and more switches being added to its product line, it makes the line a compelling option for me personally. I love that it integrates with both HomeKit and Assistant, the two smart home platforms I use. On top of that, most Lutron Caséta products don’t look smart, and that’s something which is important to me. I want guests to come into my house already knowing how to use everything, without a learning curve, and Lutron’s Caséta lineup does just that. Plus, with the Diva smart dimmer switch having a classic design, it’ll require no learning to figure out how to use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!