Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Streets of Rage 4, Another Tomorrow, and more

Today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now ready to go down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Joining the software offers, this week is kicking off with official iPhone 13 leather MagSafe cases starting at $36, the latest Apple TV HD with the refreshed Siri remote at $50 off, and a solid deal on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. As for the apps we have discounts on titles like Streets of Rage 4, Another Tomorrow, WEATHER NOW, WaterMinder, Fait – The Machine, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: ElkNut: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Stitch Photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blur background: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WaterMinder∙ Water Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My City : London: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Quell Zen+: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Another Tomorrow: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 app bundle from $3.50

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed titles from $10, Mirage pre-order with $10 GC, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS: $22 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Streets of Rage 4 :

Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

