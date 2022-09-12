NordicTrack’s S22i Studio Cycle with 22-inch HD screen falls to new low at $900 (Save $600)

Amazon is offering the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle for $899.99 shipped. Normally $1,500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our August mention of $1,200 and coming in at $100 below the previous best price set back last year. The S22i Studio Cycle is made to to help you stay fit even when it gets colder outside. Since it’s designed to be used indoors, you’ll find a 22-inch rotating HD screen which can stream iFIT workouts on-demand. These workouts will give you an outdoor experience without heading outside. On top of that, you can pair Bluetooth headphones to listen to the instructor without bothering those around you. It also comes with a free 30-day iFIT family membership trial included, which lets you add up to five users and allows you to enjoy global workouts and studio classes. Curious whether you should buy the S22i or Peloton Bike+? Check out our comparison as well as our hands-on review of the S22i over at ConnectTheWatts then head below for more.

If you don’t want to worry with the built-in smarts from NordicTrack or the associated subscription, then consider picking up the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike for $300 at Amazon. This saves you $600 from today’s lead deal, though you’ll lose out on the integrated large 22-inch HD display that NordicTrack offers. However, you’re just wanting to stay fit this fall, this Sunny Health & Fitness bike is a great choice.

Don’t forget to check out the supplements Gold Box that’s going on today. There, you’ll find Sports Research at 50% off, collagen peptides, and more on sale. Then, swing by our sports and fitness guide for other great ways to save on staying fit this year.

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle features:

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; on-demand workouts on your equipment with Global Workouts & Studio Classes; Add up to 5 users; Elite trainers adjust your equipment

22” Rotating HD Touchscreen Display streams on-demand iFIT workouts; IMPROVED HD graphics processor; Adjustable display allows for 360-degree screen rotation

Automatic Trainer Control; NEW quieter incline motor; -10% to 20% incline; 24 resistance levels; iFIT Trainers auto-adjust your resistance and incline for a hands-free workout at home. Tilting display.

