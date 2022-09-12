Turtle Beach Superhuman Xbox/PC gamepad delivers the pro experience for $45 (Reg. $60)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBest PC Gaming DealsTurtle Beach
Reg. $60 $45
Turtle Beach Xbox Recon

On the heels of Microsoft unveiling its next-generation Elite 2 Series Core pro gamepad, Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach Xbox Recon Wired Gaming Controller for $44.95 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It might not be a wireless solution like Microsoft’s new Core Elite 2, but that one starts at $130 as well. The Recon is the more premium Xbox and Windows version of the new Turtle Beach REACT-R model we recently featured, delivering remappable buttons and the brand’s Superhuman Hearing tech – a sort of proprietary audio enhancement system that “lets you hear subtle, game-changing sounds so you can live 20% longer and win more.” As you’ll know from our hands-on video review, Recon also features onboard controls for EQ presets, game and chat volume mixing, mic monitoring, a pair of mappable quick action buttons, vibration feedback, and “cooling grips.” Get a complete breakdown of the user experience right here and head below for more. 

But if it’s just an extra gamepad for Xbox you’re after, check out the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller. While a far more trimmed down experience compared to the sort of pro lite experience on the Turtle Beach Recon, it comes in at $30 shipped on Amazon and is available in a wide range of styles and colorways. 

Here are all of today’s best console game deals and details on some of the recent additions to Game Pass. Last month, Microsoft announced early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play as well as Midnight Fight Express with titles like Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, and more landing before that. 

For a complete breakdown on Microsoft’s new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller, the add-on V2 Components Pack, and pre-order details, hit up our launch coverage right here

Turtle Beach Recon Controller features:

  • TURTLE BEACH AUDIO ADVANTAGE – Easy access audio controls only available from Turtle Beach including EQ presets, game & chat volume mix, Mic Monitoring and more
  • SUPERHUMAN HEARING – From quiet footsteps, to enemy weapon reloads, Superhuman Hearing setting gives you the ultimate audio advantage
  • RESPONSIVE CONTROLS – Play in confidence with textured triggers and bumpers, an accurate 8-way D-pad, and smooth thumbstick movement
  • TWO MAPPABLE QUICK-ACTION BUTTONS – Configure both rear buttons to your preferred function and save up to selectable four profiles. One of two mappable buttons, Pro-Aim, tunes thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy
  • FOUR TURTLE BEACH SIGNATURE PRESETS – Customize your game audio with four EQ presets, including Bass Boost

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals Turtle Beach

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NordicTrack’s S22i Studio Cycle with 22-inch HD s...
HyperX’s Xbox-style multi-platform cloud controll...
Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro Hyperspeed wireless g...
HORI refreshes Split Pad Pro controller for Nintendo Sw...
Tested: Latest WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD lights up your...
Android app deals of the day: Three Kingdoms, Good Snow...
Anker’s Nano II 100W Charger refuels your Apple k...
GOOLOO’s 280Wh power station with 100W USB-C sees fir...
Load more...
Show More Comments