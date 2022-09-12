Turtle Beach Superhuman Xbox/PC gamepad delivers the pro experience for $45 (Reg. $60)

On the heels of Microsoft unveiling its next-generation Elite 2 Series Core pro gamepad, Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach Xbox Recon Wired Gaming Controller for $44.95 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It might not be a wireless solution like Microsoft’s new Core Elite 2, but that one starts at $130 as well. The Recon is the more premium Xbox and Windows version of the new Turtle Beach REACT-R model we recently featured, delivering remappable buttons and the brand’s Superhuman Hearing tech – a sort of proprietary audio enhancement system that “lets you hear subtle, game-changing sounds so you can live 20% longer and win more.” As you’ll know from our hands-on video review, Recon also features onboard controls for EQ presets, game and chat volume mixing, mic monitoring, a pair of mappable quick action buttons, vibration feedback, and “cooling grips.” Get a complete breakdown of the user experience right here and head below for more.

But if it’s just an extra gamepad for Xbox you’re after, check out the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller. While a far more trimmed down experience compared to the sort of pro lite experience on the Turtle Beach Recon, it comes in at $30 shipped on Amazon and is available in a wide range of styles and colorways.

Here are all of today’s best console game deals and details on some of the recent additions to Game Pass. Last month, Microsoft announced early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play as well as Midnight Fight Express with titles like Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, and more landing before that.

For a complete breakdown on Microsoft’s new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller, the add-on V2 Components Pack, and pre-order details, hit up our launch coverage right here.

Turtle Beach Recon Controller features:

TURTLE BEACH AUDIO ADVANTAGE – Easy access audio controls only available from Turtle Beach including EQ presets, game & chat volume mix, Mic Monitoring and more

SUPERHUMAN HEARING – From quiet footsteps, to enemy weapon reloads, Superhuman Hearing setting gives you the ultimate audio advantage

RESPONSIVE CONTROLS – Play in confidence with textured triggers and bumpers, an accurate 8-way D-pad, and smooth thumbstick movement

TWO MAPPABLE QUICK-ACTION BUTTONS – Configure both rear buttons to your preferred function and save up to selectable four profiles. One of two mappable buttons, Pro-Aim, tunes thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy

FOUR TURTLE BEACH SIGNATURE PRESETS – Customize your game audio with four EQ presets, including Bass Boost

