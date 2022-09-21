Anker’s latest NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080p Google TV-powered projector falls to $1,200

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its NEBULA Cosmos Laser 108p Projector for $1,199.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon and using code NE09D2341 at checkout. Normally going for $1,700, this deal marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. This projector brings Android TV 10.0 with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services in addition to casting thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 150-inches across with automatic keystone correction, autofocus, screen fit, and eye detection to keep you and your family safe. Projecting up to 2,400 lumens, this laser projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors, night or day. Keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget and want something more portable, you could grab the Samsung The Freestyle 1080p HDR Projector for $698. Once you find the angle you want, it’ll automatically adjust the image for the perfect picture with auto leveling, focus, and keystone technology built-in. You can either plug in with an HDMI source or stream with Wi-Fi depending on what’s required for your application. The projected screen can be anywhere between 30 and 100 inches in size with support for external batteries so you can use the projector anywhere. On top of that, at home, it supports Bixby, Alexa, and Assistant for voice control, making it quite versatile.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the 2022 model Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra X95K Series BRAVIA XR mini-LED Smart Google TV at the lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon at $1,998. Delivering a 4K mini-LED display, it also provides input lag as low as 8.5ms and “BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality.”

Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080p Projector features:

Laser-Powered Detail: Make your movies shine with the intensity of 2400 ISO Lumens, which is so bright you can even watch with the lights on, then watch every pixel pop in 1080p HD quality.

Carry Around the Home: The ergonomically designed handle allows you to conveniently move Cosmos Laser 1080p to the bedroom or the backyard, wherever you want to watch movies.

Abundant Streaming Choices: Android TV 10.0 allows you to see 400,000+ movies and episodes on 7,000+ apps, so you’ll never run out of content.

Hear the Difference in 3D: Get lost in the power of AiFi technology, which uses a unique algorithm to maximize your speakers’ potential for a true 3D soundscape. You’ll feel the emotion of the 10W full-range speakers with every intimate whisper and heart-pounding explosion.

